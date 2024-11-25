"Moody" cat comes up with unusual way to ask for treats!

Maine Coon cat Rocco has found the cutest way to ask for treats, making it almost impossible for his owner to say no!

On her TikTok page @mryan108, the cat's owner showed off her fluffy friend's funny habit.

Every time Rocco wants a treat, he rings his little table bell.

Since his owner works as a receptionist, he must have learned this behavior from her over time.

The clever kitten is already a viral star on TikTok. With his velvety paws, Rocco is surprisingly gentle and deliberate when it comes to letting everyone know that it's treat time!

But there's one downside for his owner: Rocco has become so accustomed to the bell that he now requests treats whenever he feels like it – and that's quite often.

In one viral clip shared to TikTok, Rocco's owner is apparently too slow in her treat delivery, leading the cat to ring the bell again and again... and again!