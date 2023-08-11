Cat stuns TikTok with stylish fashion for day at the beach

Tampa Bay, Florida - One fashionable cat has gone viral on TikTok for his impeccable style choices on a day out at the beach.

Rocco the cat has gone viral for his epic beach fashion. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/mryan108

This cat's job is just...beach.

A Maine coon named Rocco has taken TikTok by storm thanks to his stylish teal hat and coordinating life jacket as he relaxes at the beach with his owner.

In one clip, Rocco is seen sitting with his paws in the water as he strutted on the other beachgoers in his impressive summer gear.

Set to the tune of I Can See You by Taylor Swift, the chic kitty's video has been viewed over five million times and liked by more than 700,000 users since it was posted on Thursday.

Rocco proved himself to be a serious Swiftie as he donned a pair of dark round sunglasses while strolling through the water to Swift's New Romantics from the soon-to-re-recorded 1989 in a follow-up video.

The second clip debuted another impressive piece of feline fashion, as the Maine coon rocked a tiny navy baseball cap with holes for his prominent ears.