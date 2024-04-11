National Pet Day: Cat uses security camera send adorable message to owner

In honor of National Pet Day, this college student's clever cat proved why we couldn't live without our furry friends as she sent her owner a heartwarming message through the family's security camera.

This clever cat uses the family security camera to beg for her absent owner. The clip is heart-wrenching! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@alyssawalter.s

Saying goodbye to your pets when you head off to college can be tough, but it might be even worse if your cat figures out how to beg for your return on video!

TikToker @alyassawalter.s has quite the clever cat, who figured out how to do just that as a now-viral video with the caption "crying actually" shows.



In the sweet clip, filmed by the college student's mother, per Newsweek, the cat climbs on top of the fridge so that she's directly in front of the family's home security camera.

Then, she gets up on her hind legs and waves her paws up and down as if she's waving or begging for her humans.

"When your away at college but your cat knows you can drop in on the cameras," the subtitles read.

The amazing video boasts over nine million views, and TikTokers could feel this cat is pulling on their heartstrings too!

The TikToker herself tried to hop on the camera app so her feline could see her, too, but sadly, the kitty stopped before she could get the app to work.