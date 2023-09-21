Naturally green kitten leaves doctors stumped
Grodno, Belarus - It's not easy being green! This Belarusian kitten knows that first-hand as doctors were puzzled over the source of his fluorescent green fur.
"Everyone asks me why I painted it green the first time they see it," the cat's owner Sergey Sergej said.
Sergej told New Grodno that the kitten was already green when he found it.
Veterinarians confirmed that this is the cat's natural fur color, but it's still unclear as to the cause behind this lean, mean case of green. Luckily, the kitten is otherwise in perfect health!
Apart from its hue, the kitten is no different from any other. It eats, plays, and loves to explore all the nooks and crannies of the apartment, continued Sergej, who already has a corgi named Teddy.
But is there a connection to some other strangely colored kitties nearby?
What makes a cat turn colors?
Soon after, Sergey overheard some odd news coming from a nearby village: an orange cat had also given birth to some multicolored kittens.
She gave birth to a total of three – one white, another black, and the last one green. It's unclear whether there's a connection to Sergej's green cat!
While it remains to be seen, the green kitten has made fast friends - a happy ending to this colorful tale!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/inkomservis.by