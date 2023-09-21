Naturally green kitten leaves doctors stumped

Grodno, Belarus - It's not easy being green! This Belarusian kitten knows that first-hand as doctors were puzzled over the source of his fluorescent green fur.

Sergey Sergej recently became the owner of a bright green kitten. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/inkomservis.by

"Everyone asks me why I painted it green the first time they see it," the cat's owner Sergey Sergej said.

Sergej told New Grodno that the kitten was already green when he found it.

Veterinarians confirmed that this is the cat's natural fur color, but it's still unclear as to the cause behind this lean, mean case of green. Luckily, the kitten is otherwise in perfect health!

Apart from its hue, the kitten is no different from any other. It eats, plays, and loves to explore all the nooks and crannies of the apartment, continued Sergej, who already has a corgi named Teddy.

But is there a connection to some other strangely colored kitties nearby?