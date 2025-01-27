Naughty cat burglar pulls off the ultimate treat heist in hilarious clip!

New York, New York - A mischievous cat has attracted viral attention with a daring theft in this new raw ( very raw) footage.

Spicy the cat grabbed a whole piece of chicken from the package when his owner wasn't paying attention. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@spicythecat99

Winner winner chicken dinner!

Leaving food lying around unattended when there are pets in the household is probably not a good idea.

This was the experience of pet owner Danielle Burman, whose 1-year-old cat Spicy recently set his sights on a raw chicken breast in a hilarious new Instagram video.

In it, the cat owner can be heard "arguing" with her naughty kitten over the chicken theft.

"I have never seen Spicy open the plastic of any food and then steal it," Danielle told Newsweek.

"He tries to steal pizza and eat pasta if it's already out, but this was the first time I left the room and he opened it and ran away with a whole chicken breast," she continued.

"I was initially very scared because I thought I needed to take him to the vet immediately to get his stomach pumped."