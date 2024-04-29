Missing cat found by neighbor with hilarious note: "Homie ran straight in"

While there may be plenty of neighbor horror stories out there, one resident proved there's still some hope with a sweet story of how a friendly neighbor helped them reunite with their cat .

A resident left this note for his neighbor to inform them that their cat had wandered into his premises. © Screenshot/Reddit/u/lemonlloll

A Reddit user under the name @lemonlloll published a "friendly neighbor" experience on the platform, which quickly endeared many users.

In his post, he shared a note that the person living next door had left him: "If you come home and realize 1 of your cats [is] gone, it's because it's in my apartment," the message reads.

The neighbor explained that the furry friend had suddenly slipped into his premises when he had opened his door.

He continued on, revealing he left keys in an outlet next door and had the cat locked safely in his room while he was at work.

Encouraging the owners to retrieve their pet, he added: "Don't steal anything... lol."

The neighbor said that he wasn't mad about the situation, quipping, "Unless it ain't your cat... then this is weird."



Thankfully, the owner successfully retrieved their cat and decided to share the note online, which earned significant praise from fellow Reddit users.