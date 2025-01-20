New cat mama adorably demands childcare help: "excuse me, it's your shift"

New York, New York - Jo the mama cat can be seen running into a room to show off her gorgeous newborn kittens to her owner in a sweet TikTok video .

Valeria Marie filmed the moment when the rescue cat showed how much she trusted her humans.

One by one, they were carried into the room with Valeria where the mother cat carefully placed her kittens in a padded box and let them suckle.

"When we've been in the other room too long she brings us a baby," the owner wrote in the video's onscreen text.

The post's caption reads, "I AM GIGGLING SO HARD SHES SO CUTE (also the box they stay in WAS HER DECISION!)"

The clip also warmed the hearts of viewers.

"She’s like, 'excuse me, it’s your shift, remember this BABY?!?" joked one commenter as another echoed, "She is like grandma watch your grandkids."

A third pointed out that "she wants to make sure the colony is all in one spot" since cats are communal parents.