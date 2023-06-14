One-eyed cat delays Delta flight in the most adorable way
Denver, Colorado - It's not just humans that need to be buckled in for take-off and landing – as an adorable viral video of a feline passenger shows!
As Insider reported, an orange cat with one eye delayed a Delta flight in Denver when it snuck out of its carrier and padded down the airplane aisle.
A TikTok video of the incident posted by Madison Flores boasts over nine million views. It shows the animal walking around, peeking under the cockpit door, and eventually just laying down to chill.
A flight attendant asks passengers to "send a call button or check your back your cat is not in your bag."
In the caption of the clip, Flores added that she had to "save it during takeoff."
Adventurous cat can't be contained
A Delta Air Lines representative told Insider: "Everyone – including our feline friends – are required to remain seated while the aircraft is taxiing for takeoff."
They added, "While our four-legged friend's fun was short-lived, it now knows even the hippest of cats must remain in their carrier stowed under the seat in front of their owner."
TikTokers loved the clip and couldn't stop dropping puns about the cat being literally out of the bag.
Many said that this one-eyed feline clearly had a taste for adventure that couldn't be contained.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/diet.bean