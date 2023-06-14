One-eyed cat delays Delta flight in the most adorable way

Denver, Colorado - It's not just humans that need to be buckled in for take-off and landing – as an adorable viral video of a feline passenger shows!

This orange cat's in flight escape has TikTok giggling. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/diet.bean

As Insider reported, an orange cat with one eye delayed a Delta flight in Denver when it snuck out of its carrier and padded down the airplane aisle.

A TikTok video of the incident posted by Madison Flores boasts over nine million views. It shows the animal walking around, peeking under the cockpit door, and eventually just laying down to chill.

A flight attendant asks passengers to "send a call button or check your back your cat is not in your bag."

In the caption of the clip, Flores added that she had to "save it during takeoff."