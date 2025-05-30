Owner of two male cats is speechless when suddenly there are mystery kittens in her house!

The owner of two neutered male cats was speechless when new kittens suddenly appeared in her house. How did that happen?

Even Amy's cats looked up at her in bewilderment and couldn't explain the offspring. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@amys_vlog777

Amy, who shared her confusion in a video, achieved incredible viral success out of the perplexing situation.

The kittens in her house caused great astonishment, as her two kitties are male and neutered, as she shared in the clip.

As there is no female cat in the family, she could not understand where the two kittens came from.

One looked like her two male cats – all black – while the other was orange in color.

While the latter remained sitting in the corner and seemed a little shy, the black kitten seemed more adventurous, running around and exploring the house.

In the video, Amy's cats both looked up at her with wide eyes. Their meowing seemed to confirm that they, too, had no explanation for the little kittens' origins!