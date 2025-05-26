Stray cats were rescued together – now they're inseparable!

New Jersey - Cookie and George have become beloved on TikTok, where the two cuddly cats never fail to put a smile on the faces of viewers.

Cats Cookie and George lived on the street for a long time – until they found a loving home. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@cookieandgeorge

"They were rescued from a parking lot in New Brunswick in 2021," the animals' owner told Newsweek.

George had been living there for eight years, while Cookie, a chronically ill stray, turned up around 2020. Since then, the boys have been inseparable.

Fortunately, they're now doing much better health-wise these days!

Their owner took them to the vet several times and provided her pets with nice food and toys until they recovered.

The hard time out on the street bonded the two cats together.

George and Cookie play and cuddle with each other every day and are clearly very much in love.

"They have a love fest every day," their owner said. She added that the kitties even sometimes "sneak off for a private tryst."