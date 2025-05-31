Dog tragically dies just seconds after appearing in cheerful clip – here's what happened

At the age of six, Nahla the dog wasn't exactly elderly, nor was she sick. Her sudden and heartbreaking death was the subject of a viral TikTok that had users desperate for answers.

Nahla the golden retriever passed away after a shocking incident, which her owner Johnny Hilbrant detailed in a TikTok video and interview. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@johnnyhilbrant

On the way to his lake house in Maine with Nahla and another pooch – two-year-old Sam – Johnny Hilbrant shot a harmless video of the Golden Retriever.

Nahla looked happy as she leaned out of the car window – but according to the captions, she'd end up dead just 90 seconds later.

The video even features a photo in showing the lifeless dog on Hilbrant's lap.

The clip taken last year left TikTok users desperate for an answer to the shocking mystery, since the post did not feature an explanation.

In an interview with People, Hilbrant finally provided one.