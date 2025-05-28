Shy cat who doesn't meow comes up with an ingenious workaround

Los Angeles, California - A shy cat named Spaghetti Pete gets his owner's attention in a very special – and extremely polite! – manner.

Spaghetti Pete is the voice of our generation, and he doesn't even have to make a sound.

Vicente Marin is the proud owner of the adorable orange cat, who he adopted three years ago.

He regularly shares insights into life with his four-legged friend on TikTok.

But Spaghetti Pete is not an only child: he shares his home with his cat brother, Captain Morgan.

It can sometimes be quite a challenge for the shy cat to compete with him, as Captain Morgan is apparently very vocal and talkative.

Pete, on the other hand, is rather quiet, a sensitive soul, and rarely meows.



But how does a quiet cat make himself known when he's hungry? The answer is provided by a TikTok video that is currently going viral.

You can see the kitty carefully approaching his human, who is sitting in an armchair. He stands on his hind paws, stretches upwards, and gently taps the person sitting there with his paw.

When they look at him, Pete licks his mouth, making it unmistakably clear that he now wants to be fed.