Cat's sweet bond with blind human sister amazes the internet

Florida - Alexis and her husband Bryce are the proud parents to an 18-month-old daughter, Zelda, and have a feisty cat named Wheatie. As they shared in a viral post, the two have become fast friends!

In a viral post shared to Reddit, cat owners Alexis and Bryce revealed how their feisty feline Wheatie has formed a precious bond with their blind daughter. © Collage: Reddit/thegreatchippino

On Reddit, Alexis and Bryce shared a touching video of the special relationship between Zelda and Wheatie.

"Wheatie is a very lovey cat toward my husband, and does have her moments with me, but she's like a switch and will turn on me in a second," Alexis told Newsweek.

Wheatie is actually quite a ferocious feline.

"With any visitors that come over she's quick to hiss, swat at, even stalk them around the house. She's the same with our [other] two cats and dog—she'll attack them unprompted," Alexis said.

However, the kitten actually seems to be quite intelligent, as with their daughter – born blind due to a bilateral retinal detachment – Wheatie is completely different.

From the viral footage, it's clear that Wheatie seems to understand Zelda's situation, as the animal regularly looks after the child and is particularly empathetic.

"She sleeps in the room with her most nights and is protective of her around our other animals," Alexis said.