Persistent kitty forces dog lover to come to her rescue!

West Virginia - Amber Reed is a dog person, but she became a reluctant cat rescuer when a persistent kitty demanded help.

Amber Reed initially wanted nothing to do with this cat. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@amberkay229

"Don't do that," Amber Reed, whispered to the black and white cat trying to scale her fence.

The feline didn't listen and proceeded to invade Reed's space, as CCTV footage posted to TikTok shows.

31-year-old Reed is the proud owner of four dogs and was unsure how to react to the cat.

But this persistent kitty wasn't about to take no for an answer – she wanted Reed's attention!

After a few minutes of fear, Reed lifted the kitty into her arms.

Reed told Newsweek that she couldn't say no to a cat that jumped into her life like a "wrecking ball." She ended up naming the stray Miley, like the Miley Cyrus song, and took her in.

