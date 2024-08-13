Persistent kitty forces dog lover to come to her rescue!
West Virginia - Amber Reed is a dog person, but she became a reluctant cat rescuer when a persistent kitty demanded help.
"Don't do that," Amber Reed, whispered to the black and white cat trying to scale her fence.
The feline didn't listen and proceeded to invade Reed's space, as CCTV footage posted to TikTok shows.
31-year-old Reed is the proud owner of four dogs and was unsure how to react to the cat.
But this persistent kitty wasn't about to take no for an answer – she wanted Reed's attention!
After a few minutes of fear, Reed lifted the kitty into her arms.
Reed told Newsweek that she couldn't say no to a cat that jumped into her life like a "wrecking ball." She ended up naming the stray Miley, like the Miley Cyrus song, and took her in.
This bold cat's persistence paid off
Reed explained that she gave in to the cat distribution system despite her trust issues with felines.
The next day, Miley meowed until Reed followed her to a bush up a hill near her house and discovered that Miley was a mama and had two kittens.
Three cats were too much for Reed to handle, so the reluctant rescuer passed the kitties on to her neighbor.
Luckily, Reed's neighbors fell in love with Miley and decided to adopt her.
They are also currently caring for the kittens.
This cat's persistence paid off – she got herself and her kittens a new home and won over a dog lover. "I'll always be a dog mom through and through, but I'm a Miley person," Reed explained.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@amberkay229