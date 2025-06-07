Dog returned to shelter after just 10 minutes in heartbreaking rejection

Pontiac, Michigan - Little Matcha only spent about ten minutes in his new forever home before his adopted family abandoned him and sent him back to the dog shelter. Their reason? Some minor medication.

Little Matcha was returned to the animal shelter after only ten minutes when her owners found out she needed some minor, temporary medication. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mi_animalrescueleague

In a video posted on Michigan Animal Rescue League's Instagram page, Matcha was compared to another four legged friend who'd been returned to the shelter after only 72-hours. Sadly, Matcha's new record was not a happy one.

"Trudge thinking he probably set a record by getting adopted and then returned 72 hours later," the video's caption read, before cutting to a clip of Matcha. "Matcha being returned 10 minutes after getting adopted."

The video itself shared no information as to why sweet little Matcha had been so horribly rejected by his new human parents. Once Newsweek reached out to the shelter, though, the tragic tale emerged.

"Matcha had a fecal test sent out earlier that week, and as the adoption was taking place, the results had come back," said Audrey Blaylock, the communications manager at the Michigan Animal Rescue League.

"He needed to be sent home with a few days of routine medication, and once this was explained to the adopter, they had a change of heart."

At that stage, Matcha had only been officially re-homed for ten minutes before finding himself back at the shelter. Luckily, though, Matcha is such a sweet doggo that it didn't take long for him to find a new forever home.