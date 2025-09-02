Playtime! Dwarf cat wags her tail like a dog in adorable viral videos

UK - Figgy the dwarf black cat has her owner wrapped around her paw, and the internet is quickly following suit! But how can anyone resist a kitty who wags her tail with joy?

Figgy the cat wags her tail like crazy when she's excited to play, just like a dog! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@figgypuddin_

In a viral video on the kitty's TikTok account, viewers can see the kitty's special habit with their own eyes.

"Tail shakes = excitement" the cat's owner helpfully explains in the onscreen text, soon adding that "screaming also = excitement."

"Have you ever seen a more excited tail?!" asks Figgy's owner under a second clip in which the cat stands on a stone slab in the backyard.



She is bent over, sticks her butt up in the air, and starts wagging her tail for all she's worth!

The kitty also prances up and down on her hind paws.

"Figgy does electric tail every morning to summon me for garden playtime," her owner continues to laugh in the caption.