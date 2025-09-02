Playtime! Dwarf cat wags her tail like a dog in adorable viral videos
UK - Figgy the dwarf black cat has her owner wrapped around her paw, and the internet is quickly following suit! But how can anyone resist a kitty who wags her tail with joy?
In a viral video on the kitty's TikTok account, viewers can see the kitty's special habit with their own eyes.
"Tail shakes = excitement" the cat's owner helpfully explains in the onscreen text, soon adding that "screaming also = excitement."
"Have you ever seen a more excited tail?!" asks Figgy's owner under a second clip in which the cat stands on a stone slab in the backyard.
She is bent over, sticks her butt up in the air, and starts wagging her tail for all she's worth!
The kitty also prances up and down on her hind paws.
"Figgy does electric tail every morning to summon me for garden playtime," her owner continues to laugh in the caption.
She can only calm down when she is given loving pets by her favorite human!
After some cuddles, the two of them finally start to play together, which usually involves chasing sticks.
