Rescue cat gets returned to the shelter she was adopted from for a heartbreaking reason

Cincinnati, Ohio - Five years ago, a cat from Cincinnati's Ohio Pet Sanctuary was adopted. She lived the good life until September 2023 when her owners returned her for a heartbreaking reason... she couldn't play nice with their new kitten.

This poor rescue cat got returned to the shelter after five years with a family! © Screenshot/Facebook/Ohio Pet Sanctuary

This now 7-year-old calico rescue cat named Gemini first came to Ohio Pet Sanctuary in 2018 after her first owner was forced to let her go for financial reasons.

After a six-month stint, she was adopted and all was well until September 2023.

According to the shelter's Facebook post, Gemini was "returned when the family got a new kitten and she did not like sharing the attention."

Social media users were not amused and responded furiously in the comments. They called the family "heartless" and "horrible."

Many said thought the family should have returned the kitten instead of the elderly cat.