Rescue cat gets returned to the shelter she was adopted from for a heartbreaking reason
Cincinnati, Ohio - Five years ago, a cat from Cincinnati's Ohio Pet Sanctuary was adopted. She lived the good life until September 2023 when her owners returned her for a heartbreaking reason... she couldn't play nice with their new kitten.
This now 7-year-old calico rescue cat named Gemini first came to Ohio Pet Sanctuary in 2018 after her first owner was forced to let her go for financial reasons.
After a six-month stint, she was adopted and all was well until September 2023.
According to the shelter's Facebook post, Gemini was "returned when the family got a new kitten and she did not like sharing the attention."
Social media users were not amused and responded furiously in the comments. They called the family "heartless" and "horrible."
Many said thought the family should have returned the kitten instead of the elderly cat.
Ohio Pet Sanctuary promotes the cat
After Gemini's heartbreaking story made waves, people tried to shame her adoptive family.
The Ohio Pet Sanctuary didn't think that was okay. "We never want anyone who surrenders a pet to us to feel ashamed for bringing the animal to a safe place," the shelter wrote. "Ultimately, we must all remember that shaming people for giving up a pet is the reason they end up being turned loose or left abandoned."
Madison Schleibaum, founder of the Ohio Pet Sanctuary, promoted the cat and told Newsweek that "she is very human affectionate and loves her toys."
But Madison didn't sugarcoat this cat's disposition: "She does not like other cats – adult or kitten – but is very demanding for attention."
This shelter cat likes to look out the window and deserves a home to call her own!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Ohio Pet Sanctuary