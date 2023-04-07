Rescue cat looking for love and a new home won't let go
Newark, New Jersey - A TikTok video of a rescue cat is really pulling on people's heartstrings! In the clip, this poor orange tabby begs for love and affection.
In the now-viral TikTok clip uploaded by the AHS animal shelter in Newark, New Jersey, a caged cat appears to be doing everything in his power to reach out for love.
In a sweet gesture, the feline named Tigger reaches out through the bars and takes his caregiver's hand. The devastatingly adorable scene is of course set to the Beatles song I Want to Hold Your Hand.
"We've got a clinger over here," the AHS wrote.
The touching moment resonated with many TikTok users, with over 1.5 million views stacking up. Users flooded the comments with heart emojis and well wishes for the rescue animal.
Sadly, this cat is still waiting to be adopted.
This clingy cat wants to hold your hand and play
This cat's dramatic actions have made him a TikTok star, but he's still waiting for a forever home, as Newsweek reported.
AHS's social media coordinator, Olivia Gonzales, told the magazine that Tigger, "loves the spotlight and attention, he craves it from people." She added, "Tigger is known for silly antics during playtime. He's spunky and super funny."
Since the video's posting, the cat has been moved to AHS's partner organization, Loving Hands Cat Rescue. He's still up for adoption.
Hopefully, his newly-found status as an influencer will help him find a forever home soon!
Cover photo: collage: screenshots/TikTok/ahsnewark