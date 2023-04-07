Rescue cat looking for love and a new home won't let go

Newark, New Jersey - A TikTok video of a rescue cat is really pulling on people's heartstrings! In the clip, this poor orange tabby begs for love and affection.

This rescue cat doesn't want to let go of a caretaker's hand. © collage: screenshots/TikTok/ahsnewark

In the now-viral TikTok clip uploaded by the AHS animal shelter in Newark, New Jersey, a caged cat appears to be doing everything in his power to reach out for love.

In a sweet gesture, the feline named Tigger reaches out through the bars and takes his caregiver's hand. The devastatingly adorable scene is of course set to the Beatles song I Want to Hold Your Hand.

"We've got a clinger over here," the AHS wrote.

The touching moment resonated with many TikTok users, with over 1.5 million views stacking up. Users flooded the comments with heart emojis and well wishes for the rescue animal.

Sadly, this cat is still waiting to be adopted.

