Scaredy cats get freaked out by Ed Sheeran in hilarious viral video!
Tokyo, Japan - These cats were definitely "thinking out loud" with their extreme reaction to pop star Ed Sheeran's soulful singing!
Ed Sheeran may be a global music sensation, but these cats were somewhat less than enthusiastic when he gave them free front-row seats.
In a hilarious clip shared to the singer's Instagram, the 32-year-old is shown visiting the Cat Cafe Mocha Lounge in Tokyo when he asks, "Who wants to hear a song?"
Ed then tries to serenade a crowd of kitties with his hit song Thinking Out Loud – and they immediately run away!
And these cats didn't just walk gingerly away from the singer... most straight up scrambled off in a blind panic.
Poor Ed and poor kitties!
One lone cat remained behind although, admittedly, he did appear to be gagging slightly.
Well, not every concert can be a winner.
Ed's cat fiasco was actually not his first encounter with this particular animal audience, either!
In the same clip, you can also see a recording from 2014 in which the singer's musical efforts were met with a similar feline exodus.
The question is whether the British singer-songwriter try this cafe venue again in another ten years to get a group of cool cats excited about his music? We'll just have to wait and see!
Cover photo: Collage: Screensots/Instagram/@teddysphotos