Scaredy cats get freaked out by Ed Sheeran in hilarious viral video!

These cats were definitely "thinking out loud" with their extreme reaction to pop singer Ed Sheeran's soulful serenade! © Collage: Screensots/Instagram/@teddysphotos

Ed Sheeran may be a global music sensation, but these cats were somewhat less than enthusiastic when he gave them free front-row seats.

In a hilarious clip shared to the singer's Instagram, the 32-year-old is shown visiting the Cat Cafe Mocha Lounge in Tokyo when he asks, "Who wants to hear a song?"

Ed then tries to serenade a crowd of kitties with his hit song Thinking Out Loud – and they immediately run away!

And these cats didn't just walk gingerly away from the singer... most straight up scrambled off in a blind panic.

Poor Ed and poor kitties!

One lone cat remained behind although, admittedly, he did appear to be gagging slightly.

Well, not every concert can be a winner.

Ed's cat fiasco was actually not his first encounter with this particular animal audience, either!

In the same clip, you can also see a recording from 2014 in which the singer's musical efforts were met with a similar feline exodus.