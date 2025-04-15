Shelter kitten has hilarious – but effective! – method of getting himself adopted

This hysterical clip of a shelter cat taking extreme measures to secure a family has gone viral on social media! Watch Valmir the kitten manifest his forever home.

This hysterical clip of a shelter cat taking extreme measures to secure a family has gone viral on social media! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@valmir_cat

"At the shelter, we didn't choose the cat – the cat chose us," reads the video's onscreen text.

"He was first one who come to us when we come to the shelter," the pet's new owners added in the post's caption.

"We so happy that he choose us, he is the best cat."

In the video, the bold kitten Valmir can be seen hanging on to a visitor's jacket at the shelter.

He holds tight with his claws and refuses to let go – until he is taken home by his new owner.

Valmir's clear (and literal) attachment to this couple may have made the whole thing a lot easier in the end!

One TikTok user commenter wrote, "i believe this is how you adopt cats the right way at a shelter lmao" to which the original poster said, "Yeeeees, absolutely agree."