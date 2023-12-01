Sleeping cat on glass roof turns into unexpected look-alike

Ankara, Turkey - A cat has gone viral across social media for the adorable — and unexpected — view provided by its unusual sleeping position during a nap on a glass roof.

The cat's underside created a bit of an optical illusion for viewers on social media! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/psikologdilarasarnic

The TikTok video, which has racked up over 32 million views since it was posted last month, shows three cats adorably sleeping on a glass roof.

Filmed from below, the clip then zooms in to look at one of the furry friend's paws nestled neatly underneath.

The unique perspective soon had many viewers thinking the same thing as they recognized an unexpected shape made by the cat's paws.

As several of the video's comments noted, the cat's underside resembled the iconic mask featured in the 2005 cult film V for Vendetta — the mask that is now used by the internet collective Anonymous.

Amid the chatter over the resemblance, others were perplexed as to why the cat was sleeping in such an unusual position in the first place.