Sleepy but stubborn cat insists on "helping" with owner's early morning makeup routine
USA - This diva cat felt that his moral support was pivotal to the application of makeup, and the exceptionally sleepy boy was willing to take one for the team.
It's not easy being beautiful, people.
The viral TikTok post, which has been viewed over 1.7 million times and counting, features Biscuit the cat fighting valiantly against sleep to show up for his human during her super early morning makeup routine.
First posted in December by user @meowitsthesakitties on the platform, the video's text overlay reads, "My boy insisting on watching me doing my makeup at 4 a.m. even though he's still sleepy."
Have you ever seen a kitty so dedicated to the glam routine?
The video is captioned, "And he has to be right in front of my face every time."
Well, how else is he supposed to supervise?
Other makeup cats emerge in the comments section!
One user wrote that their cat "gets violently ill if I don't pretend to show him the products I use."
Another shared that their own makeup maven kitty "always asks me to 'do her eyebrows' for her, I just put the cap on my eyebrow pencil and rub it on her forehead."
Another video on the account shows just how dedicated Biscuit is to his role in the family, kneading the sheets for dear life to make rent. Keep up the good work, little guy!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@meowitsthesakitties