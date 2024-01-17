Sleepy but stubborn cat insists on "helping" with owner's early morning makeup routine

USA - This diva cat felt that his moral support was pivotal to the application of makeup , and the exceptionally sleepy boy was willing to take one for the team.

Have you ever seen a cat so dedicated to the glam routine? © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@meowitsthesakitties

It's not easy being beautiful, people.

The viral TikTok post, which has been viewed over 1.7 million times and counting, features Biscuit the cat fighting valiantly against sleep to show up for his human during her super early morning makeup routine.

First posted in December by user @meowitsthesakitties on the platform, the video's text overlay reads, "My boy insisting on watching me doing my makeup at 4 a.m. even though he's still sleepy."

The video is captioned, "And he has to be right in front of my face every time."

Well, how else is he supposed to supervise?