Sneaky cat gives star-making acting performance in hysterical viral video!

A sneaky orange cat's brilliant strategy to steal its owner's food has impressed chuckling TikTokers! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@caitlyn_davis34

Somebody get this cat an acting agent because he's a star in the making.

The viral video posted by TikToker Caitlyn Davis is captioned, "If I pretend to be asleep and move REAL slow, she won't notice."

The clip shows the orange cat pretending to snooze as he slowly stretches out his paw, grabbing for the lid of an open food container that has some of his owner's yummy treat – possibly butter or yogurt – smeared on top.

Another video from the account shows the kitty's continued enthusiasm for human food, this time an ice cream sandwich.

PetMD says that felines should largely avoid eating dairy products since most cats are lactose intolerant.

The medical website adds that giving kitties human food to eat shouldn't be a significant part of their diet. That being said, "people food" is ok for special treats once in a while!



While cooked meat (without bones) is okay to give your cat to eat, foods to skip include onions, nuts, garlic, chocolate, coffee, grapes, tea, and alcohol.

