"Spoiled" cat learns how to be a big brother in adorable TikTok

Once an "only child," cat Jax was surprised with a new sibling in kitten Ava. After some initial skepticism, the pair developed an unexpected bond!

Jax the cat took a while to warm up to his new kitten sister, Ava. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jaxstur

"Jax was an only child, spoiled like no other," the TikTok video's text explains. "Little did he know he was about to be a brother."

In the clip, Jax and the newly adopted Ava are then seen meeting for the first time. "Ava was brought home and was as loving as can be."

But Jax wasn't ready just yet, and he initially watched the "new girl" from a safe distance.

"It took a bit of time, but they start to move close, and Ava was determined to give him a boop on the nose," the video reveals.