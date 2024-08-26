Standing cat has owner cracking up: "I caught my cat being a human for a sec"

Canada - What's going on in this cat 's head? His owner, Talia, is asking herself the same question!

A cat has gone viral on TikTok after his owner caught him standing on his two hind legs, looking eerily human in the hilarious video! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@talia.skr

In a viral TikTok shared last week, Talia revealed her pet kitty's unusual habit – standing like a human!

While lying in bed, the Canadian filmed her cat quite literally standing on his two hind legs as he looked around the room.

"Guys… I caught my cat being a human for a sec," she wrote in the caption.

"I dont think I was supposed to watch."

Her assessment seems fair, as the cat seemed to be shaken from his reverie as Talia "caught" him and started laughing.

The feline then opted to slowly sit back down on all fours as if embarrassed!

Users couldn't hide their fascination with the kitty and kept the laughter going in the comments.



"Oh that's right.. I'm a cat. Meow," one viewer joked, to which owner Talia replied, "Literally his thoughts."

"The slow melt back into cat mode," another wrote.