Strange cat breaks into a house with dogs and the rest is TikTok history

El Paso, Texas - Donna Munoz was amazed at the sight of a strange cat sleeping peacefully on her sofa at her home in El Paso, Texas. The curious detail? She did not own a cat – but some other animal friends instead!

This cat simply made himself at home on Donna Munoz's sofa, despite her three dogs. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/wedonotownacat

Munoz runs a TikTok account amusingly called @wedonotownacat, where she's documented how the whole debacle went down in 2022. The clip of the encounter has gone viral, two years later, and been viewed over 16 million times.

First, Donna actually has three large dogs that should have scared the cat off, but the new four-legged friend didn't seem to care in the slightest.



"We are assuming, and of course imaginatively assumed, our alpha dog allowed him in," Munoz explained to Newsweek.



A doggie door in the house must have given the cat access.

"It's a cute idea our kids conjured up, because we do not understand how he felt so calm coming in through our doggie door," explained the pet owner.

But what happened when the uninvited guest made himself at home?