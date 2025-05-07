Strange cat makes herself at home when woman opens the door for food pickup: "I don't remember ordering her"

London, UK - A young woman could hardly believe her eyes when an unexpected cat visitor was suddenly standing in her living room! What happened next is beyond adorable.

The cat made itself comfortable on the sofa. © Screenshot/TikTok/@indipine

26-year-old Indy had ordered food and just wanted to enjoy a quiet evening alone on the couch with a good movie.

Alas, she soon acquired an animal houseguest to entertain.

When she opened the door to receive her delivery, a strange cat suddenly scurried into the living room, jumped onto a blanket, and made itself comfortable on the sofa.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Indy describes the bizarre scene.

"I don't have a cat... Who is this?" she playfully asks in the clip.

"I ordered food and she just came in with the food. I don't remember ordering her."

Instead of kicking the cat out, she decided to watch the movie Step Up with the kitty – although the furry friend wasn't too thrilled by the film and slept through most of it.

The pair then played video games together for a while. So wholesome!