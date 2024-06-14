Stray cat's purr-formance steals the show at chamber orchestra concert

Istanbul, Turkey - A cat managed to steal the spotlight during a chamber orchestra performance as the audience got hyped for the tiny new star.

Video footage shows the apparently music-loving cat strolling across the stage. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@bengiisilgokturk

As The Dodo reports, the musicians were about to wow their audience with Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony at the 52nd Istanbul Music Festival.

That's when a stray cat decided to take to the stage for a chance at stardom!

"We have laughed, and even gave a big applause for the cat," audience member Begi Isil told The Dodo.

"Really, it was such a lovely moment."

Isil posted footage of the show-stopping purr-formance on Instagram, and it now has over 2 million views and counting.

It is not known where the cat came from, but according to Isil, some animals live on the grounds of the concert hall.

"We love cats here in Turkey," she said. "We are very animal friendly!"

The cat's unexpected solo didn't seem to bother the performers, either.