Super curious cat gets head stuck in wall and needs saving – again

Penang, Malaysia - It's always the orange cats that seem to get into trouble! In Malaysia, a local fire department had to cut this four-legged friend free after he got his head stuck in a hole, and this isn't the first time he's needed help.

This curious cat has gotten himself stuck in a wall more than once! © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/APM Kota Kinabalu

Looks like this Malaysian cat needs to get his curiosity under control.

Last weekend, firefighters got a call from a concerned resident in the neighborhood of Kota Kinabalu. Their cat had gotten its head stuck in a hole in the bathroom wall, as AsiaOne reported.

Pictures posted to Facebook by the Malaysia Civil Defense Force (APM) and later shared on TikTok showed the poor kitty stuck in an impossible position.

Rescuers arrived at the scene with heavy equipment to help the orange and white cat. Firefighters even had to use a power saw to save the day.

Luckily, they were able to free it without further incident.

Wildly enough, they've saved this orange cat before!