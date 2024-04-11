Sweet and sassy shelter cat still looking for love after three years

Los Angeles, California - Rescuers at an animal shelter in Los Angeles cannot believe that a gorgeous cat named Saffron still hasn't found a forever home after three long years! The funny feline's story has Instagram users rooting for her.

This sweet and sassy calico cat has been looking for a forever family for over three years! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/hitlivingfoundation

A calico cat named Saffron has been waiting for a forever family for over three years, and the people at HIT Living Foundation cannot figure out why. Per her foster mom, she's "a funny, sassy girl with a big heart."

On Instagram, the organization describes her as "an independent cat to loves occasional pets and cuddles."

"Quality time is her love language," they say in the sweet video that shows Saffron lounging, playing on her foster parent's desk and shadowing the dog – something that she apparently loves to do with her humans too!

Saffron would do best with someone who works from home and can "offer her loads of playtime."

Rescuers added that Saffron's great "for virtually any home" because she's cool with other cats, dogs, and even children.