Swiftie gets feline friend after Eras Tour with an evermore-inspired moniker

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift loves her fine felines, and as it turns out, some Swifties are massive cat lovers, too!

One of Taylor Swift's fans decided to adopt a cat and name it after one of the singer's surprise songs from The Eras Tour in Kansas CIty. (symbolic image) © Collage: Unsplash/@pactovisual/IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

What better way to commemorate seeing the spectacle that is Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show than with a little kitty cat adoption action?

One Twitter Swiftie is sharing her new feline friend's epic adoption story that will surely make you say, "Aww!"

Apparently, Twitter user @ktkaufman_ couldn't help herself while on her way home from seeing Taylor Swift in Kansas City over the weekend, and decided to adopt a cute little kitten.

In a tweet, the social media user shared they adopted the cat after attending night two of Swift's Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, revealing that the kitten's moniker was inspired by the night two surprise song, Dorothea, from the album evermore.

"How could we not name her after our surprise song," the Swiftie asks before introducing her feline friend to the world: "Everyone say hi Dorothea."

The photo of the precious kitten has been viewed over 273,000 times since being posted on Sunday, with fellow Swifties heading to the replies to share their love for the newly adopted cat.

One Twitter user replied, "OMG SHES BEAUTIFUL," while another made a valid point: "I knew @taylorswift13 controlled the music business and the touring business, but I’m even more impressed to find out she is personally behind the Universal Cat Distribution System (Taylor’s version)."