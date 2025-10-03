Terrified kitten found with head stuck in a car tire as firefighters race to save him

Illinois - Cat lovers should prepare themselves for this one, because what happened to little Yoda the kitten the other day is truly not for the faint-hearted.

Yoda the kitten had already given up hope of rescue. © Screenshot/Facebook/Glenview Fire Department

As the Glenview Fire Department in Illinois announced on Facebook, its firefighters had to summon all their skills recently to save the kitty from a terrible fate.

"Yesterday, Red Shift Station 8 had a very unique call. Have you ever heard of a firefighter saving a cat from [a tree]? How about firefighters saving a cat from a [a tire]?" the post began.

Apparently, two men rang the doorbell at Station 8 and handed them a wheel with a small kitten stuck inside.

The distressed baby seemed to have his head stuck between the metal rims and was clearly terrified by the ordeal.

According to the men, the little guy belonged to a stray cat that had recently given birth to a litter of five kittens in their garage.

After a brief consultation, the firefighters had an idea: Dawn dish soap and water were needed to help slide the kitty out of his prison.

20 minutes later, and they had gotten the job done, although the poor critter still looked a bit dazed.

But what happened to the kitten after his rescue from the wheel?