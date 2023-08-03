The GOAT babysitter scores "dream job" with cuddly kitten duty
Canada - Who knew a goat could comfort a whole litter of kittens? TikTokers are in love with a goat named Phoenix because of how serious he is about taking care of the little ones while their mama cat is away.
Megan Snook of Canada regularly shares the hustle and bustle of her farm on TikTok. And she has chickens, cows, horses, dogs, goats, and cats showing off their playful prowess.
But one animal in particular has wiggled its way into TikTokers' hearts: a goat named Pheonix, who just may be the GOAT of all babysitters.
The cud-chewing animal has wowed the internet with how he cuddles with the farm's kittens while their mom, Jinx, goes hunting for mice.
One super cute video of the white goat cozying up with all five kittens has almost 3 million views and thousands of likes. The little furballs are snuggled up close to the goat, and purring their little hearts out.
This TikTok goat is a great babysitter
Megan wasn't too surprised to find the goat taking care of the kittens, as goats are very social animals. They are often used to sharing their space with sheep, cows, and even horses.
"I am pretty sure pheonix is just as happy snuggling the babies," Megan writes in another cute clip of the goat cuddling a kitten.
Other vids show Pheonix coming to check on the fur babies even when the mama cat is there! The goat clearly cares for them.
TIkTokers can't believe how sweet the goat is, and how good he seems to be at babysitting.
One user dubbed this video the "best thing" they'd seen. Another said that the goat and the kittens needed a bigger bed. Still, others joked the goat had stolen their dream job.
It doesn't look like the job post will be vacant anytime soon.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/megansnk1988