The GOAT babysitter scores "dream job" with cuddly kitten duty

Canada - Who knew a goat could comfort a whole litter of kittens? TikTokers are in love with a goat named Phoenix because of how serious he is about taking care of the little ones while their mama cat is away.

This goat is a great babysitter. He loves to cuddle all the kittens while the mama cat goes hunting. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/megansnk1988

Megan Snook of Canada regularly shares the hustle and bustle of her farm on TikTok. And she has chickens, cows, horses, dogs, goats, and cats showing off their playful prowess.

But one animal in particular has wiggled its way into TikTokers' hearts: a goat named Pheonix, who just may be the GOAT of all babysitters.

The cud-chewing animal has wowed the internet with how he cuddles with the farm's kittens while their mom, Jinx, goes hunting for mice.

One super cute video of the white goat cozying up with all five kittens has almost 3 million views and thousands of likes. The little furballs are snuggled up close to the goat, and purring their little hearts out.