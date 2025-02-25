This adorable lounging kitty cat is ultimate cozy movie night goals!

A TikTok user sent millions of viewers into raptures with this cute video of a sweet little cat watching a Disney movie with a plush pal.

Many parents know the problem – children spend too much time in front of the TV.

But as this video proves, this issue doesn't just affect people, but also pets!

A clip in which a cat watches the Lion King in spellbound fascination is causing a stir online.

In it, the cat sits relaxed on a tiny plastic blue chair just like a human – and holds tight to a cuddly toy fish in its paws.

TikTokers couldn't get enough of the video and made some hilarious comments underneath it.

"Not paying bills but watching," joked one as another wrote, "with his emotional support fish."

A third piped in that "that is one chilled Puddcat."