This beloved hotel cat's pamp-purred life is everything!
London, UK - Everyone knows that cats love to be treated like esteemed guests in any and all situations! A cat named Lilibet is living a swoon-worthy life at a luxury hotel in London.
As the famous song from the Aristocats goes, "Everybody wants to be a cat!"
That being said, it'd be especially nice to be the resident cat at London's Lanesborough, a fancy hotel in the British capital city.
Lilibet moved into the hotel in 2019 when she was just a small, playful kitten and was warmly welcomed by the hotel staff.
Since then, Lilibet has made herself at home. She spends her days in luxury, lying in the windowsills, or on the piano.
She even has a favorite room – the withdrawing room, according to the Dodo.
Not only does this lucky kitty live a charmed life, she's got a whole team that takes care of her! The hotel's Cat Committee makes sure this kitty's life is perfect and full of delicacies.
Resident hotel cat has become an attraction!
Thanks to the Lanesborough Cat Committee and an affectionate staff, Lilibet gets plenty of cuddles and special delicious meals every day.
This fluffy kitty has even tried caviar!
Lilibet isn't just loved by the establishment's staff – hotel guests and Instagram users are also smitten with her.
One gushed, "She knows her place in this fine hotel, it’s anywhere she likes. Love her."
Many Instagram commenters say they swung by the hotel specifically to see the animal!
"She’s the best, we always make sure to find her when we visit," said one Instagram user and hotel patron.
This kitty is so famous that the hotel bar has even named a signature cocktail after her. It must be nice to be the resident cat at a luxury hotel!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@the_lanesborough