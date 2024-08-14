This beloved hotel cat's pamp-purred life is everything!

London, UK - Everyone knows that cats love to be treated like esteemed guests in any and all situations! A cat named Lilibet is living a swoon-worthy life at a luxury hotel in London.

This fluffy cat is living the high life at a luxurious London Hotel! © Screenshot/Instagram/@the_lanesborough

As the famous song from the Aristocats goes, "Everybody wants to be a cat!"

That being said, it'd be especially nice to be the resident cat at London's Lanesborough, a fancy hotel in the British capital city.

Lilibet moved into the hotel in 2019 when she was just a small, playful kitten and was warmly welcomed by the hotel staff.

Since then, Lilibet has made herself at home. She spends her days in luxury, lying in the windowsills, or on the piano.

She even has a favorite room – the withdrawing room, according to the Dodo.

Not only does this lucky kitty live a charmed life, she's got a whole team that takes care of her! The hotel's Cat Committee makes sure this kitty's life is perfect and full of delicacies.