This cat's calmness in the shower has TikTokers doing a double take!
Most cats would destroy you if you tried to bathe them, but not an adorable fluff named Winston. He likes getting groomed!
Have you ever met a cat that actually enjoys getting a bath?
A gray Maine Coon cat named Winston seems annoyed at the beginning of his grooming session, but he's all purrs by the end.
"Do you think Winston enjoyed it?" the cat's owner asks in the caption of their now-viral TikTok video.
The subtitle reads, "My scary cat's bath routine."
In the clip, Winston begins by trying to swat at his human before getting rinsed and shampooed.
During the first rinse, the cat looks disturbed.
Luckily, as soon as the bubbles are off and the kitty gets his face washed, his unhappy look changes to pure bliss.
By the time he's getting blow-dried, Winston is purring loudly.
TikTokers are in awe of this cat's chill attitude to getting bathed
More than five million TIkTokers have watched the clip of this big cat's bath routine and most commenters are shocked by the kitty's calm energy. Others begged for the pet owner to teach them their magical ways!
"I have never seen a cat enjoy a bath like this," gushed one.
Another TikToker quipped, "You can't tell me your pets are real. All of them are so calm when showering. How?!"
Many TikTokers said if they tried to give their felines a bath, the animals would tear them to shreds.
The TikTokers who posted the video know what they're doing when it comes to grooming. In addition to Winston, they have 19 dogs – which explains why the cat's grooming session looks similar to one you would expect for a pooch!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@thegoodhype