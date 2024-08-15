This cat's calmness in the shower has TikTokers doing a double take!

Most cats would destroy you if you tried to bathe them, but not an adorable fluff named Winston. He likes getting groomed!

TikTokers cannot believe how calm this cat is about getting a bath! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@thegoodhype

Have you ever met a cat that actually enjoys getting a bath?

A gray Maine Coon cat named Winston seems annoyed at the beginning of his grooming session, but he's all purrs by the end.

"Do you think Winston enjoyed it?" the cat's owner asks in the caption of their now-viral TikTok video.

The subtitle reads, "My scary cat's bath routine."

In the clip, Winston begins by trying to swat at his human before getting rinsed and shampooed.

During the first rinse, the cat looks disturbed.

Luckily, as soon as the bubbles are off and the kitty gets his face washed, his unhappy look changes to pure bliss.

By the time he's getting blow-dried, Winston is purring loudly.