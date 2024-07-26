This cat's response to little girl owner's absence is adorably dramatic!
New York - When this cat's favorite human went away for a few days, it had an extremely sweet and dramatic reaction, as an adorable TikTok video shows. The kitty, Oliver, really missed his person!
Fifteen-year-old Olivia recently had to leave her beloved cat, Oliver, behind when she went on a trip to Florida.
Despite the fact that Olivia's mama, Brittany Butterfield was happy to take care of the orange cat, Oliver missed Olivia horribly.
"Oliver will sit at our laundry room window and cry for her when she is outside," the 39-year-old told Newsweek.
Butterfield feels for the feline but also finds his over-the-top dramatics funny.
She shared a hysterical video of Oliver sulking in the bathtub after Olivia left for Florida on TikTok and it went viral.
"He put himself under the leaky bathtub spot and pouted in the dark," Butterfield explained.
In the caption, she assured viewers that – after some pouting – the puss allowed the rest of his family to give him cuddles and treats.
Oliver the cat and Olivia are best friends
TikTokers loved this cat's dramatic reaction to his human's short absence – the clip now boasts almost two million views!
Butterfield explained that her daughter and the cat have a special relationship.
"Olivia and Oliver have the sweetest relationship," Butterfield told Newsweek.
"He talks to her all day long; little meows, and follows her everywhere."
When Olivia and Oliver met each other, it was love at first sight. Olivia had wanted a kitten for years. Butterfield says her daughter even created a PowerPoint presentation about why having a cat is "essential."
When Olivia graduated eighth grade with excellent grades, her mother gave in. As luck would have it, the family's neighbor found a stray cat in his garage and introduced it to Olivia.
"Oliver immediately curled up in Olivia's arms. He picked her," Butterfield said.
While this cat's reaction to his owner's short absence is dramatic, it is sweet and shows how connected this former stray is to his special human.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@brittanyanne84