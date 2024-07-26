This cat's response to little girl owner's absence is adorably dramatic!

New York - When this cat 's favorite human went away for a few days, it had an extremely sweet and dramatic reaction, as an adorable TikTok video shows. The kitty, Oliver, really missed his person!

This cat's dramatic response to its owner's absence has the internet saying aw! © Screenshot/TikTok/@brittanyanne84

Fifteen-year-old Olivia recently had to leave her beloved cat, Oliver, behind when she went on a trip to Florida.

Despite the fact that Olivia's mama, Brittany Butterfield was happy to take care of the orange cat, Oliver missed Olivia horribly.

"Oliver will sit at our laundry room window and cry for her when she is outside," the 39-year-old told Newsweek.

Butterfield feels for the feline but also finds his over-the-top dramatics funny.

She shared a hysterical video of Oliver sulking in the bathtub after Olivia left for Florida on TikTok and it went viral.

"He put himself under the leaky bathtub spot and pouted in the dark," Butterfield explained.

In the caption, she assured viewers that – after some pouting – the puss allowed the rest of his family to give him cuddles and treats.