TikToker thinks her cat has been replaced by a doppelganger in viral video mystery!

Saint Petersburg, Florida - One TikToker thinks she may have become embroiled in a viral feline mix-up after bringing in a black cat that might not belong to her!

This TikToker isn't sure she rescued the right cat. © Collage:Screenshot/TikTok/amberjporter

"What do I do?" Amber wrote in the caption of a video that has TikTok users playing pet sleuths.

Her black cat Sirius had gone out for a stroll, but whether it's he who returned hours later or rather a lookalike is anyone's guess – including Amber's!

"I'm scared this isn't our cat," she says in the clip. "There's another black cat that looks just like him, and now I feel like we brought the wrong cat home."

"Are you Sirius or some other black cat," Amber asks the silky feline, who seems affectionate enough with her to raise some serious doubts.

Another scene in the clip, which has been viewed by millions, shows a different black cat milling around outside and adding to the confusion.

Still, many commenters couldn't believe a pet owner wouldn't recognize her fur baby.

"I just can't imagine how this happens. My cat has such a distinct personality I would know immediately," one wrote.

Others were convinced she'd let the wrong one in: "The fact you’re questioning it so much makes me think it’s not him."

In various TikTok updates on her page, Amber defended herself, arguing the two cats look like twins. What's more, Sirius is just a kitten, and his personality is still developing.