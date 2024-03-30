TikTokers are dressing their cats and dogs up for Easter and it's eggcellent!

TikTokers are getting into the Easter spirit by dressing up their beloved cats and dogs as Easter bunnies – and the internet is loving the animals' costumes!

By Jamie Grasse

TikTokers aren't just creating Easter baskets for their beloved furry companions this year! Instead, they're hopping over to the next level. Pet owners are dressing up their furry friends as the animal of the season: the Easter bunny. While most of the costumes are simple, usually consisting of a headband with fuzzy ears, the animals' reactions are hysterically varied! Unsurprisingly, the dogs are fairly happy to go along with their owner's silly ideas whereas the cats are generally pretty grumpy about the whole affair. Here are five of the best viral Easter bunny cat and dog costume videos!

This dog is more than ready for Easter!

Ember the dog is very ready to celebrate Easter! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@yourdogsbestfriend A little dog named Ember has TikTokers smitten with her infectious enthusiasm as she tries on a range of Easter headbands in a video with a caption that reads, "Send this to some bunny special." Commenters wrote in droves, dubbing her "adorable" and voicing their amazement at her eager cooperation! Ember all but jumps into her carrot bunny ears, a spring chick headband, a donut hole, and a pair of plaid fuzzy rabbit ears. This dog is clearly ready for Easter!

Golden Retreiver dog is happy to pose for treats

A Golden Retriever from Ontario seems happy enough to indulge his humans' silly little whims, even if they involve costumes. "POV your mom is in her 20s and makes you do this bs," says the subtitles of the caption of the cute clip that shows the blonde dog with bunny ears posing next to a full Easter basket with a carrot between his teeth. Per the caption, the dog doesn't seem to mind: "At least i get treatos."

Cat named Honey becomes a bunny

While most cats on TikTok don't like costumes, a British Shorthair named Honey doesn't seem to mind her fuzzy hood with large ears. Her owner shared a clip of the cat sitting alongside the Easter decorations as if she was one of them. What's more, Honey doesn't just have bunny years – she's also got a purple sweater vest that is perfect for the pastel holiday!

This kitty crew's costumes are "puurfect!"

Three Persian cat brothers – Walter, Walternate, and Belly – aren't fans of Easter costumes, as an adorable TikTok video shows. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@walterbishopthecat Three Persian cat brothers – Walter, Walternate, and Belly – aren't fans of Easter costumes, as an adorable TikTok video shows. These three grumpy-looking cats get dressed as two bunnies and an Easter egg, and commenters love the animals' expressions juxtaposed with their silly costumes. For instance, a commenter calls one of the cats "one angry peep bunny." But what could be cuter than that? TikTokers love the three brothers' costumes, and many declared them "purrfect" in the comments. These three are ready to hop right into your heart!

This cat's costumes are a huge holiday hit!

TikToker Gasper D'Anna put his fluffy cat Gus into a pair of bunny ears to celebrate Easter. As the now viral TikTok shows, not only does Gus look disturbed, but the ears' don't stand up! They repeatedly flop right into the feline's face. Thousands of TikTokers can't stop laughing. "I lost it when the ears flopped lol," gushed one. Gus has the best unimpressed face ever," giggled another. Another said that this cat deserved an Easter basket after all the costume harassment!