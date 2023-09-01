Tiny kitten saved from drowning finds unexpected friend in new home
A tiny kitten was saved just in time by a man who isn't a cat person at all; instead, he's the proud owner of a 120-pound dog!
A man named Kyle noticed the small kitten fall into a barrel of water while watching a surveillance camera, and he immediately jumped into action.
As documented on his TikTok page, Kyle took his cell phone out to film as he searched for the kitten, eventually realizing she was still in the barrel.
He tipped it over, and the soaked cat soon began meowing as Kyle picked her up to comfort her.
He dried her off and kept her warm with a blanket, next giving the kitten a bath and taking her to the vet the next day.
Kyle learned she was healthy and just four to five weeks old.
But something odd was revealed during the visit to the vet's office: the red kitten has polydactyly, that is, an extra body part. In this case, an extra toe on both front paws!
Rescued kitten bonds with new dog sister
Though Kyle is more of a dog person, he couldn't resist the kitten's charm.
"I've got four kids and a Saint Bernard puppy," Kyle said with his new family addition on his shoulder in a TikTok video, "To be honest [...] I'm not a cat person!"
But the little cat had already fallen in love with her rescuer and wrapped him and his wife around her little paw, so it was time for baby cat Lilo to meet Kyle's dog, Winnie.
Thankfully, Winnie quickly fell into the role of protector and lovingly welcomed the kitten into the family.
Lilo has now been apart of the family for a year, and hopefully, many more to come!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@knort_81