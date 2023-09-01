Tiny kitten saved from drowning finds unexpected friend in new home

A tiny kitten was saved just in time by a man who isn't a cat person at all; instead, he's the proud owner of a 120-pound dog !

Kitten Lilo got a second chance at life - and a new family - thanks to Kyle. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@knort_81

A man named Kyle noticed the small kitten fall into a barrel of water while watching a surveillance camera, and he immediately jumped into action.

As documented on his TikTok page, Kyle took his cell phone out to film as he searched for the kitten, eventually realizing she was still in the barrel.

He tipped it over, and the soaked cat soon began meowing as Kyle picked her up to comfort her.

He dried her off and kept her warm with a blanket, next giving the kitten a bath and taking her to the vet the next day.



Kyle learned she was healthy and just four to five weeks old.

But something odd was revealed during the visit to the vet's office: the red kitten has polydactyly, that is, an extra body part. In this case, an extra toe on both front paws!