White House Meow! Cat takes a tour of North Lawn and briefing room

Washington DC - A cat found its way onto the heavily secured North Lawn of the White House on Friday, causing a stir among journalists who documented the appearance of the gray, green-eyed pet named Sophie on social media.

A cat named Sophie wandered onto the White House's North Lawn and even made its way into the briefing room. © REUTERS

Eventually, with the help of White House staff, the owner was located.

Sophie even briefly ended up in the famous briefing room, where reporters usually direct their questions to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

On the platform X, one reporter shared news of the sighting and explained that Sophie was wearing a collar and possibly an AirTag.

In a video, a journalist is seen holding the animal in her arms and joking that it "could have some kind of listening device."

Sophie was eventually reunited with her owner.

As the incident happened to occur on Good Friday, one reporter dubbed it Good Friday news.

The area around the White House is one of the most heavily secured facilities in the world. The Secret Service monitors every movement, with cameras and access barriers protecting the area around the clock.