Woman finds abandoned kittens in the most unlikely place!

One day, Ileana was astonished to see not one, not two, not three, but four kittens making themselves at home in one of her flower pots.

By Christian Norm

McAllen, Texas - One day, Ileana was astonished to see not one, not two, not three, but four kittens making themselves at home in her flower pot.

One day, Ileana was astonished to see not one, not two, not three, but four kittens making themselves at home in one of her flower pots.
One day, Ileana was astonished to see not one, not two, not three, but four kittens making themselves at home in one of her flower pots.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@earthtoileana

The little ones had chosen the young woman's garden as their place of refuge, as a viral TikTok video shows.

"They were so small and vulnerable; I didn't know what to do but knew I couldn't just leave them out there," Ileana told Newsweek.

In the clip, the kittens can be seen snuggled up together in a flower pot.

Emotional cows say final goodbye to their dying friend
Animals Emotional cows say final goodbye to their dying friend

There is no trace of their mother in the video.

"The first thing I thought of was to share their story on TikTok, hoping maybe a few people would see it by tagging my location, and hopefully end up finding them homes," Ileana said.

But then things took an unexpected turn!

Video of cats in flower pot goes viral: "Where did you get the seeds to grow those?"

In Ileana's clip, the kittens can be seen snuggled up together in a flower pot.
In Ileana's clip, the kittens can be seen snuggled up together in a flower pot.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@earthtoileana

"Then, out of nowhere, the video blew up... It was overwhelming in the best way possible," Ileana said.

"I honestly wouldn't have been able to take care of them without my social media community stepping up the way they did."

TikTok users chimed in with sweet comments under the viral post.

Largest crocodile in the world dies in captivity aged 120 years old
Animals Largest crocodile in the world dies in captivity aged 120 years old

"Where did you get the seeds to grow those?" joked one as another wrote, "New cat distribution system level unlocked: kitty bouquet."

Since Ileana first posted the initial video, the mother cat has been located and is being taken care of along with the kittens.

The babies were taken to the vet for vaccinations and for flea and worm treatment.

According to her, the animals are now "healthy and doing really well."

At the moment, Ileana sees herself as a foster mother who is waiting for the right people to come forward soon. With this viral hit of a video, however, it shouldn't be too much longer!

Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@earthtoileana

More on Cats: