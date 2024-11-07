Woman finds abandoned kittens in the most unlikely place!
McAllen, Texas - One day, Ileana was astonished to see not one, not two, not three, but four kittens making themselves at home in her flower pot.
The little ones had chosen the young woman's garden as their place of refuge, as a viral TikTok video shows.
"They were so small and vulnerable; I didn't know what to do but knew I couldn't just leave them out there," Ileana told Newsweek.
In the clip, the kittens can be seen snuggled up together in a flower pot.
There is no trace of their mother in the video.
"The first thing I thought of was to share their story on TikTok, hoping maybe a few people would see it by tagging my location, and hopefully end up finding them homes," Ileana said.
But then things took an unexpected turn!
Video of cats in flower pot goes viral: "Where did you get the seeds to grow those?"
"Then, out of nowhere, the video blew up... It was overwhelming in the best way possible," Ileana said.
"I honestly wouldn't have been able to take care of them without my social media community stepping up the way they did."
TikTok users chimed in with sweet comments under the viral post.
"Where did you get the seeds to grow those?" joked one as another wrote, "New cat distribution system level unlocked: kitty bouquet."
Since Ileana first posted the initial video, the mother cat has been located and is being taken care of along with the kittens.
The babies were taken to the vet for vaccinations and for flea and worm treatment.
According to her, the animals are now "healthy and doing really well."
At the moment, Ileana sees herself as a foster mother who is waiting for the right people to come forward soon. With this viral hit of a video, however, it shouldn't be too much longer!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@earthtoileana