Woman finds abandoned kittens in the most unlikely place!

One day, Ileana was astonished to see not one, not two, not three, but four kittens making themselves at home in one of her flower pots. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@earthtoileana

The little ones had chosen the young woman's garden as their place of refuge, as a viral TikTok video shows.

"They were so small and vulnerable; I didn't know what to do but knew I couldn't just leave them out there," Ileana told Newsweek.

In the clip, the kittens can be seen snuggled up together in a flower pot.

There is no trace of their mother in the video.

"The first thing I thought of was to share their story on TikTok, hoping maybe a few people would see it by tagging my location, and hopefully end up finding them homes," Ileana said.

But then things took an unexpected turn!