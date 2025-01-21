Dog meets happy snowman friend in adorable winter scene – then she chooses violence

Nashville, Tennessee - Pearl the Golden Retriever doggo recently romped around in the snow, making a snowman friend. What happened next caught viewers by surprise!

In the funny clip, the dog's joy and wonder at the snow friend knows no bounds at first.

She runs excitedly to the man made of snow, greeting him with several wild laps as she sprints around him.

Then Pearl gets up close and personal with the strange fellow, who is not at all prepared to respond to her advances... and she becomes increasingly skeptical of his intentions.

It's always the quiet ones, ya know?

Then it happens – the four-legged friend scratches curiously at the snowman's "belly," who continues to stand motionless.

With increasing agitation, Pearl suddenly chooses violence.