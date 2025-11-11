Woman is using the bathroom – suddenly she notices animal eyes staring at her from the darkness!

Texas - Sasha would prefer a little privacy while she's doing her "business." Don't we all? But the young woman recently found that someone – or something – was staring at her through the crack in the bathroom door.

Sasha prefers privacy while she's doing her "business" – don't we all? But she found someone staring at her through the crack in the bathroom door... who is it? © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@adeltheoaf

Fortunately, the culprit was not an intruder in her apartment, but Adel the cat, who evidently does not know the meaning of personal space.

Sasha found the incident pretty ridiculous and even had the presence of mind to grab her cell phone to film a video of the lurking observer.

While she would have loved to have laughed out loud at that moment, Sasha revealed why she didn't in an interview with Newsweek.

She didn't want to scare her furry friend, the 27-year-old explained!

"When I noticed Adel peeking through the door, I wanted to laugh so hard but I didn’t want to startle her," Sasha said.

"She is a very curious and nosy cat. I bet it was not her first time. She likes spending time in the wardrobe climbing on shelves, which happens to be a perfect spot to creep on me."

Instagram users can also see this for themselves, as there are now numerous videos of Adel on Instagram in which she demonstrates her climbing skills – and her snooping skills!

The only stalker I accept in my life … My cat lmao [laughing my *** off]," joked one commenter as another wrote, "An actual peeping Tom."