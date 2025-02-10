Woman rescues cat from Dubai streets – but discovers one big problem back at home

UK - While on vacation in Dubai, Aysha rescued a cat from starvation, but after taking the kitten home with her, she noticed a problem.

The first few days in the new environment were not easy for the kitten. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ayshaexplores

On her TikTok page @ayshaexplores, the young British woman opened up about her last trip to Dubai.

While exploring the city, she found a half-starved kitten on the street who was also blind in one eye.

Aysha decided to adopt the cat and nurse her back to health, working with animal rescuers to organize transport to the UK.

However, Aysha hadn't considered one aspect: the weather.

Once she arrived home, it was clear that the kitten was having a tough time adjusting to her new surroundings and routine.

In a viral video, Aysha explained that the cat was always cold, even with the help of blankets and a warm water bottle.

The kitten had apparently adapted to the desert climate and was struggling with the colder temperatures in the UK.