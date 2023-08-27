Woman reunites with cat abandoned by ex after years-long separation

Anchorage, Alaska - Amie Condon from Alaska doesn't know how her ex-girlfriend's cat ended up on the streets, but when an animal shelter called her about the lost pet, she knew what she needed to do.

Caiman the cat's journey to the shelter may remain a mystery. © Instagram/Screenshot/lucky_black_fluff

"I'm very glad that my information was still attached to Caiman's microchip and is still current," the 33-year-old told Newsweek this week.



Unfortunately, she still doesn't know how the cat, named Caiman, ended up as a stray.

"He was always an indoor cat, but he used to bolt out the door occasionally, and we'd have to go catch him," Condon said of her time with her partner and the cat at the time.

When she heard of Caiman's fate, she immediately headed to the shelter, but since the two hadn't seen each other in seven years, Condon was unsure if Caiman would even remember her.

Then, finally, came the moment of truth.