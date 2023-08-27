Woman reunites with cat abandoned by ex after years-long separation
Anchorage, Alaska - Amie Condon from Alaska doesn't know how her ex-girlfriend's cat ended up on the streets, but when an animal shelter called her about the lost pet, she knew what she needed to do.
"I'm very glad that my information was still attached to Caiman's microchip and is still current," the 33-year-old told Newsweek this week.
Unfortunately, she still doesn't know how the cat, named Caiman, ended up as a stray.
"He was always an indoor cat, but he used to bolt out the door occasionally, and we'd have to go catch him," Condon said of her time with her partner and the cat at the time.
When she heard of Caiman's fate, she immediately headed to the shelter, but since the two hadn't seen each other in seven years, Condon was unsure if Caiman would even remember her.
Then, finally, came the moment of truth.
Amie Condon has no way to reach her ex-girlfriend about cat
"He definitely recognized me," Condon said, adding that she was very glad he remembered her and was happy to see her again.
Despite the long separation, Caiman didn't show the slightest fear of contact, immediately feeling at home again.
Incidentally, all attempts to rehome the animal to its actual owner failed, with Condon unable to reach her anywhere.
"My ex always took great care of the cats and was the type to keep them until they died of old age, so I'd at least really like to let her know that he's safe. Hopefully, everything is OK with her," Condon said.
Cover photo: Instagram/Screenshot/lucky_black_fluff