Woman takes her stylish cat for a walk – what happens next makes everyone laugh
Talca, Chile - What began as a harmless walk ended in a strange moment for a silly cat and its owner.
The cat owner from Chile just wanted to treat her cat, Anakin, to a nice little outing.
As it was cold outside, she wrapped him in a red hooded jacket and kept him on a leash so he wouldn't wander away.
What the woman didn't know at the beginning, however, was that Anakin had completely different plans.
During the walk, the purring kitty suddenly saw another cat behind a garden fence, as a hilarious video shows.
Suddenly, it seemed as if the cat had spotted the love of his life and, assuming he would fit through, Anakin took a bold leap – and wedged himself between the fence bars.
Fortunately, his owner reacted with lightning speed and freed the fluffy cat from his predicament.
"Can't believe I almost scrolled," wrote one user, while another commented: "He wanted to show his friend his new jacket."
As Anakin's owner said in another video, she regularly takes her four-legged friend for a walk, although she has never before encountered such a curious incident!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@hay_un_gato_en_mi_cama