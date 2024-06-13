Woman wakes to four cats in bed with her – but she only owns three!
UK - For cat fans, waking up early in the morning with four kitties in bed is probably a dream come true! This is exactly what happened to a woman from England, except for one detail... she only owns three cats!
Kelly, who is active on Reddit under the username u/trixy_treat, shared a picture on the platform that is sure to make cat lovers' hearts beat faster.
The British woman found four cute furry friends in her bed one morning, making themselves comfortable on the blankets and pillows.
For Kelly, the sight is not all that unusual, as she owns three cats herself.
"My cats are Pancake, the Tortie and her 2 children; Oreo, the tabby, and Quinn the tuxedo," Kelly told Newsweek.
However, the cat in the bottom right of the picture doesn't actually belong to Kelly!
Fortunately, the Brit knew the animal intruder – it was the neighbor's cat napping in her bed.
"Bluey lives next door and is roughly the same age as Quinn, 18 months or so," Kelly said.
"They made fast friends despite my cats having a habit of disliking other cats in the past."
Bluey the cat isn't a stranger to Kelly and her pets
Bluey usually picks up Kelly's cats every day to play by appearing at the kitchen window and meowing loudly.
Sometimes the neighborhood cat also comes into the house to drink, but "Bluey goes home at the end of the day," Kelly said.
This time, however, the cats obviously decided to have a sleepover without consulting Kelly!
She's not angry about her unannounced guest, though.
"He fits in so well," she said. "It's adorable that he's so happy going between the two houses and that they seem to be such good friends."
She suspects that Bluey enjoys the peace and quiet of their home, as his owners also have a large dog and a toddler.
On Reddit, other users are celebrating Kelly's post, which has been upvoted more than 14,000 times.
Reddit users had fun with the post, commenting "Meowtosis" and "That's the cousin from out of town."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Reddit/trixy_treat