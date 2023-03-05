Woman's cat returns home with a curious case of kissy-face
Florianópolis Brazil - When a curious cat named Cotton Candy came back into his house, his owner was left speechless because of the beauty product their fine feline was covered in.
Arivane was completely perplexed when she took photos of her pet adorned in pink lipstick. Shortly after she uploaded the pictures to Reddit, tens of thousands of users marveled with her. What had happened?
Newsweek checked in with the Brazilian about the shocking discovery. "It all happened very suddenly," Arivane said. "He appeared all kissed, and we didn't know what had happened. We went to check and discovered a hole in the fence that surrounds our land."
The cat's family didn't know whether the animal had squeezed through there or gotten help from an admiring stranger.
Nonetheless, she raved about her cat in the highest terms.
Cotton Candy's owner takes the kissing mishap with a sense of humor
Speaking of Cotton Candy, Arivane said, "He is really very sweet and loving. He usually sleeps in our bed every day. But we were very surprised by the new relationship, especially with the amount of kisses he received from his beloved."
The cat's owner posted the two photos of the pet on the Reddit forum, where there was some unanimity among users quite quickly regarding the story.
"Many comments were made that we should not let him go out – and they are right," the three-time cat owner explained.
"But this happened because of a great love – there must be a Juliet on our street whom our Romeo did not hesitate to go meet yesterday."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Reddit/Nabo92