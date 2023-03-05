Woman's cat returns home with a curious case of kissy-face

Florianópolis Brazil - When a curious cat named Cotton Candy came back into his house, his owner was left speechless because of the beauty product their fine feline was covered in.

Cotton Candy the cat came back home covered in beauty products. © Collage: Screenshot/Reddit/Nabo92

Arivane was completely perplexed when she took photos of her pet adorned in pink lipstick. Shortly after she uploaded the pictures to Reddit, tens of thousands of users marveled with her. What had happened?

Newsweek checked in with the Brazilian about the shocking discovery. "It all happened very suddenly," Arivane said. "He appeared all kissed, and we didn't know what had happened. We went to check and discovered a hole in the fence that surrounds our land."

The cat's family didn't know whether the animal had squeezed through there or gotten help from an admiring stranger.



Nonetheless, she raved about her cat in the highest terms.