Chinese customs officers discover over a dozen lizards under woman's shirt
Shenzhen, China - Chinese customs officers were shocked to find bags full of live lizards under a woman's shirt as she was trying to smuggle them into the country!
It was the "weird" shape of the woman's chest that first gave Futian Port Passenger Inspection officers the idea that something odd was afoot, as the Standard reports.
They pulled the woman aside and asked her to remove her top. Under her shirt, they found five small bags full of live lizards.
She had attempted to sneak 16 of the reptiles into Shenzhen from Hong Kong.
The lizards were later identified as Hydrosaurus weberi, a lizard native to Indonesia.
Officers at the board arrested the would-be smuggler.
The lizards are safe at the zoo
According to China's customs regulations, animals from abroad must be declared before entering the country and spend time in quarantine.
Had the animals made it into Shenzhen, they could have been traded without authorization, as the city boasts a special economic status. The Hydrosaurus weberi also known as Weber's sailfin lizards are on the IUCN Red List and are considered a threatened species.
The lizards seized by customs officers have been handed over to zoo officials for safe keeping, per the Standard.
Cover photo: 123rf.com/magiccopybook