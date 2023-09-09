Chinese customs officers discover over a dozen lizards under woman's shirt

Shenzhen, China - Chinese customs officers were shocked to find bags full of live lizards under a woman's shirt as she was trying to smuggle them into the country!

In China, a woman tried to smuggle 16 live lizards in her bra. © 123rf.com/magiccopybook

It was the "weird" shape of the woman's chest that first gave Futian Port Passenger Inspection officers the idea that something odd was afoot, as the Standard reports.



They pulled the woman aside and asked her to remove her top. Under her shirt, they found five small bags full of live lizards.

She had attempted to sneak 16 of the reptiles into Shenzhen from Hong Kong.

The lizards were later identified as Hydrosaurus weberi, a lizard native to Indonesia.

Officers at the board arrested the would-be smuggler.